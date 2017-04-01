Charlie McAvoy Explains How He Made Decision To Leave BU And Go Pro

Share this:

Charlie McAvoy is expected to make his debut with the Providence Bruins on Saturday, but it wasn’t an easy decision for him to get there.

The 19-year-old defenseman decided to forgo the rest of his career at Boston University after Minnesota-Duluth knocked the Terriers out of the NCAA championship in the quarterfinals. But he explained to NESN’s Emerson Lotzia recently that it didn’t just happen overnight.

“I definitely took my time and talked to all the people that I trust and have my best interest in mind,” McAvoy said. “Then we kind of all came to the conclusion that I think I’m ready for this step, and the Bruins agreed and they’re very excited, and I’m also really excited. I’m looking to just soak up as much information as I can and learn what it’s like to be a professional.”

