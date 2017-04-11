Charlie McAvoy Paired With Zdeno Chara As Bruins Prep For Playoff Opener

Share this:

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara made his NHL debut 32 days before Charlie McAvoy was born. Now, the 19-year-old rookie might be the 40-year-old Bruins captain’s new defensive partner.

McAvoy, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Monday, skated with Chara on Boston’s top D-pairing during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

With defensemen Torey Krug (lower body injury) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) both expected to miss Game 1 of the Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, McAvoy, who played his final game at Boston University less than three weeks ago, should make his NHL debut Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

McAvoy also filled Krug’s usual spot on the Bruins’ top power-play unit during practice, skating alongside Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Ryan Spooner. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy could be seen having lengthy conversations with the young blueliner both before and after the session.

The Bruins drafted McAvoy 14th overall in 2016. He spent two seasons at BU before turning pro, tallying eight goals and 43 assists in 75 games for the Terriers.

Krug and Carlo both did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, nor did forwards David Krejci, Dominic Moore and Noel Acciari.

#NHLBruins defense pairs:

Chara—McAvoy

Liles—McQuaid

C. Miller—K. Miller

Acciari did spend close to 40 minutes on the ice before practice began, skating through drills in a red non-contact jersey.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Monday the fourth-line forward will not play in Game 1, but his lengthy pre-practice skate suggests he could be back on the ice sooner rather than later.

Acciari, who tallied two goals and three assists in 29 games this season, suffered an upper body injury in last Thursday’s shootout loss to the Senators and missed Saturday’s regular-season finale as a result.

The Bruins had three goalies present at practice: Tuukka Rask, Anton Khudobin and Zane McIntyre. McIntyre was called up from Providence on an emergency basis Monday after Khudobin left Saturday’s game with an illness.

