Charlie Weis Recalls Time Patriots Almost Drafted LaDainian Tomlinson

Bill Belichick, who worked with Lawrence Taylor throughout the 1980s while on the New York Giants’ coaching staff, almost had another notable L.T. to work with as head coach of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected defensive tackle Richard Seymour with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, but according to Charlie Weis, who was New England’s offensive coordinator at the time, the team also had discussions about running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, of course, was chosen fifth overall by the San Diego Chargers, rendering the Patriots’ talks moot. It’s also unclear whether New England would have opted for Tomlinson over Seymour if given the option.

But, as Weis explained this week on CSN New England, he wanted the Pats to select Tomlinson — a desire fueled by his role in coaching on the offensive side.

Everything worked out for New England despite Tomlinson earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year after a career in which he established himself as one of the best running backs in NFL history. Seymour earned seven Pro Bowl nods — five with New England — and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles.

