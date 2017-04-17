Charlotte McKinney Really Wants To Go To A Game Next Time She’s In Boston

Share this:

Tweet







Boston is one of the best sports cities in the world, and Charlotte McKinney really wants to experience it for herself.

The supermodel visit the city in June when she competes in the Best Buddies Challenge alongside New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

While there are many sights to see in Boston, taking in a game sits atop McKinney’s to-do list.

“I would love to really experience a sports game in Boston,” she told Boston Common magazine. “I know Boston fans are loyal to all of their teams, so it would be great to experience that energy.”

There’s a chance McKinney could have a few options for games come her June trip. The Boston Red Sox will be in their summer swing, and there’s a chance the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics still could be playing, pending deep postseason runs.

We have a feeling McKinney won’t have a shortage of suitors wanting to accompany her to a Boston sporting event.