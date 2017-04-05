Chelsea Vs. Man City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Two of the Premier League’s best teams will square off Wednesday afternoon in a matchup with heavy playoff implications.

Top-ranked Chelsea will welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday hoping to bounce back from its shocking loss to Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Manchester City, meanwhile, sits fourth in the Premier League standings and can strengthen its hold on a top-four spot — or potentially jump ahead of Liverpool for third place — with a win in London.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City online.

When: Wednesday, April 5, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

