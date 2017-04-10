Chevrolet Making 650 Carbon Edition Corvettes For Model’s 65th Anniversary

Share this:

The Chevrolet Corvette is turning 65, and Chevy thinks that’s cause for celebration.

The company announced Monday it will offer a new Carbon 65 Edition package on 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ Corvettes. In honor of the Corvette’s 65th anniversary, Chevy will produce just 650 examples globally.

Offered exclusively in Ceramic Matrix Gray, the new package adds loads of carbon fiber to both the interior and exterior. On convertible models, the new paint will be paired with a blue soft top.

“Corvette is one of the most storied names in Chevrolet and sports car history, with a heritage few can match,” Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet marketing, said in a statement. “The new Carbon 65 Edition honors that legacy, while offering customers another unique, special-edition model that personalizes the ownership experience.”

On the exterior, the Carbon 65 Edition comes with blue decals on the doors and fenders, as well as blue brake calipers and black wheels wrapped in summer tires. The limited-production model also comes with a functional carbon fiber splitter and spoiler, as well as a carbon fiber hood and roof.

As you work your way inside, you find subtle accents such as Carbon 65 Edition door sill plates; however, many of the interior add-ons are more obvious than those. In the cockpit Chevy fitted the Corvette with competition sport seats, a carbon fiber steering wheel rim and a black suede dashboard with blue stitching.

Chevy said the Carbon 65 Edition package will be available this summer and cost an additional $15,000.

All photos via Chevrolet