Chicago Man Arrested For Going 160 MPH In Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

This is your daily reminder Ford Mustang owners aren’t the only people who drive without any regard for what’s safe.

Christopher Garza, 30, was arrested by Indiana State Police for reckless driving Friday, after he was caught going nearly 160 mph in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, according to Everbridge Nixle.

Indiana state trooper Alaa Hamed reportedly saw Garza traveling in the eastbound lane of the Indiana Toll Road at 1:31 a.m. Friday and noticed he was approaching fast. Garza reportedly was tracked at 158 mph before the he began slowing down, and Hamed clocked him a second time at 151 mph.

The Chicago man apparently had more horsepower than brainpower at his disposal when Hamed pulled him over, as he admitted he wanted to show his two passengers what his new 707-horsepower muscle car could do. Garza also said he was aware he was going 160 mph in a 70 mph zone but thought the empty highway would be the safest place to do so.

The officer unsurprisingly didn’t agree with his expert opinion on road safety, and placed Garza under arrest. Police reportedly dropped off his two friends at a local hotel and took his Hemi-powered Hellcat to an impound lot.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles