Chicago Tribune Trolls Aaron Rodgers In Tweet About Breakup With Olivia Munn

NFL rivalries don’t take a break for the offseason.

If you didn’t hear the news Friday, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn reportedly broke up after three years together. And the Chicago Tribune made sure it didn’t take long for Bears fans to revel in the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s misery.

The newspaper snuck some pretty amazing shade into a tweet about the news, mentioning only Munn’s name and referring to Rodgers simply as the actress’ “boyfriend.”

Actress Olivia Munn and boyfriend break up, according to reports https://t.co/HhmlPNmWYv pic.twitter.com/8CbqAIqCwd — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 7, 2017

Ouch.

We can’t say we blame Chicagoans for being salty toward Rodgers, as he owns a 14-4 record against the Bears in his career since 2008, and none of those losses came in the same season. Plus, the Bears will have Mike Glennon under center this coming season after going 3-13 in 2016, so it’s probably tough for fans not to feel a little schadenfreude when Rodgers takes an L in any aspect of his life at this point.

