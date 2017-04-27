Chino Hills Reportedly Cuts Ties With Coach; Is LaVar Ball Feud Why?

Share this:

Chino Hills High School reportedly needs a new boys basketball head coach. Again.

Normally a high school basketball team parting ways with a coach wouldn’t make national headlines, but there’s nothing usual about the Chino Hills program thanks to Lonzo, LiAngelo, LaMelo and, yes, even LaVar Ball.

Chino Hills will need a new head coach for the third straight season after “cutting ties” with Stephan Gilling, according to Eric Sondheimer of The Los Angeles Times. Gilling’s Huskies were 30-3 in his first, and only, season at the helm, but that success became an afterthought after his public spat with the patriarch of the Balls, LaVar.

Gilling replaced Steve Baik, who spoke to The Los Angeles Times about Chino Hills’ latest coaching move.

“I am disappointed,” Baik said. “Stephan is a guy who came in understanding the whole dynamics of the job. I don’t think this was a fair shake.”

Winning might be the easy part at Chino Hills, especially with the talented Balls on the roster. But job security apparently is lacking.

