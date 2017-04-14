Chris Archer Has Struggled Vs. Red Sox, Starts Game One For Rays In Boston

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox open a four-game series on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Rays will send pitcher Chris Archer to the mound who has struggled against the Red Sox his entire career.

Archer has a 1-11 record with a 5.38 ERA against the Red Sox and his only win came in 2012. Archer will look to change his luck against the Red Sox on Friday night in game one.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images