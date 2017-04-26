Chris Coghlan Soars Into Home Like Superman During Breathtaking Slide

Share this:

Tweet







With moves like this, we might have just found the new David Ross for the next season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Toronto Blue Jays utilityman Chris Coghlan had one of the most impressive slides you’ll ever see Tuesday when he soared over St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and slid safely into home with a jaw-dropping display of athleticism at Busch Stadium.

Oh. My. Goodness.

The 2009 National League Rookie of the Year sure knows how to end a play with an exclamation point.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images