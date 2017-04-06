Chris Sale As Good As Advertised In Dominant First Start For Red Sox

Share this:

The Chris Sale era has begun in Boston, and it looks filthy.

The expectations couldn’t have been higher for the star left-hander who the Red Sox acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Dec. 6.

And after months of waiting, Sale finally made his Red Sox debut Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, and it was everything Red Sox Nation hoped it would be.

Sale retired the side in order in the first inning, which included this strikeout of Starling Marte.

Here is Chris Sale's First K as a member of the Red Sox. It's filthy. pic.twitter.com/jfbJ5QyZl1 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 6, 2017

The ace left-hander would surrender a hit to David Freese in the second inning, but he would strike out the next two batters to end the inning.

chris sale did this to one of the best hitters in baseball pic.twitter.com/eglviHpn0q — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) April 5, 2017

Sale was dominant all night. He had all three pitches working, especially his wipeout slider.

death by slider pic.twitter.com/a6LnWycg1W — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) April 6, 2017

Sale showed the ability to command both sides of the plate and kept Pittsburgh’s hitters off balance all night by mixing his pitches effectively.

The start was exactly what the Red Sox hope to get out of Sale for the duration of his Boston career. The All-Star lefty tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one. He didn’t allow a runner to reach second base.

Sale, unfortunately, did not record his first win in a Red Sox uniform as Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon also was brilliant in seven shutout innings.

The Red Sox paid a hefty price to acquire Sale, and through one start, he looks as good as advertised.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images