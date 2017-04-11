Chris Sale Brilliant, But Red Sox’s Offense Quiet In Loss To Tigers

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox were handed a tough-luck 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale was brilliant over 7 2/3 innings. Sale allowed only two runs on five hits while striking out 10, but the Red Sox’s offense was silenced by Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander.

