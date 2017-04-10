Chris Sale Strikes Out 10 But Given No Run Support In 2-1 Red Sox Loss

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox lost 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon, as they could not provide pitcher Chris Sale any run support.

Sale received his first loss of the season despite throwing 7 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts on 108 pitches, 70 of which were strikes. Sale allowed just five hits and two earned runs, but the Red Sox couldn’t rally in the ninth inning.

Thumbnail photo from Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images