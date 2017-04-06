Chris Sale Started, Sandy Leon Finished Red Sox’s Walk-Off Win Over Pirates

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 thanks to a walk-off three-run home run by Sandy Leon in the bottom of the 12th inning at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Chris Sale earned a no-decision in his Red Sox debut, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

Leon was thrown out at the plate trying to score earlier in the game, but he had his redemption when he smashed the ball over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox the victory.

To hear Leon’s post-game reaction, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

