Chris Sale’s Incredible Start To Red Sox Career Has Pedro Martinez Impressed

It’s only been two games, but Boston Red Sox fans have plenty to be excited about when it comes to Chris Sale.

The left-handed ace has put up superb numbers for the Sox, as he’s pitched 14 2/3 total innings and allowed just two earned runs and five hits while striking out 17 batters.

And the mentality Sale’s shown, especially when it comes to holding himself accountable, is impressing a former fellow Red Sox ace.

“That’s a sign of greatness,” Pedro Martinez said Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand,” as transcribed by CBS Sports Boston. “When you don’t settle, not even for having a great game like that, and you’re striving to get better … he’s aiming for perfection.

“I know he’s not going to get perfection (all the time), but he’s going do the best that he can every single time out.”

His numbers have been near perfect so, but he’s 0-1 on the young season. That, however, has more to do with the fact the Red Sox have scored four total points over his two starts, three of which came on Sandy Leon’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning last Wednesday.

Martinez also weighed in on David Price, who recently threw his first bullpen session since suffering an elbow injury during the spring.

“Now, having a bit of pressure off of his shoulders and (Rick) Porcello doing a good job for the team and the rest of the guys chipping in a little bit, I think he should be even better,” Martinez told “Zolak & Bertrand.” “I just hope that he doesn’t make the mistake of falling into the trap to go out there at 70 percent instead of being totally healthy.

“I expect him to get healthy, especially this early in the season … and when he’s healthy and can really compete and push it, then he can do that and do it the best that he can.”

And once he’s healthy, the Sox will have quite the pitching rotation with Sale, Price and Porcello at the front.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images