Christian Vazquez Helps Spark Offense In Red Sox 5-4 Win Vs. Cubs

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in game one on Friday night as the bats finally came alive for Boston.

Drew Pomeranz got his second win this season for the Red Sox after he bounced back from giving up a home run in the first inning to Cubs’ third baseman Kris Bryant.

Christian Vazquez had the catching duties on Friday night and also provided a spark in offense for the Red Sox notching two hits and an RBI.

