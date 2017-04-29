Ciara, Russell Wilson Announce Birth Of Their Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson

Share this:

Welcome to the world, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Ciara and Russell Wilson, used Instagram on Friday to announce the birth of their aforementioned daughter.

Sienna Princess is the first child the pop singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback have together. She joins Future Zahir Wilburn among children in the Wilson household.

Ciara and Wilson announced her pregnancy last fall in a memorable, mostly naked Instagram photo.

