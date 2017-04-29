NFL

Ciara, Russell Wilson Announce Birth Of Their Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson

by on Sat, Apr 29, 2017 at 11:14AM
2,752

Welcome to the world, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Ciara and Russell Wilson, used Instagram on Friday to announce the birth of their aforementioned daughter. 

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Sienna Princess is the first child the pop singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback have together. She joins Future Zahir Wilburn among children in the Wilson household.

Ciara and Wilson announced her pregnancy last fall in a memorable, mostly naked Instagram photo.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN