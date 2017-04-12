Clay Buchholz Suffers Right Forearm Strain During Rough Start For Phillies

Share this:

Clay Buchholz’s tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies isn’t off to a good start.

The right-handed starter left his second start with the Phillies in the third inning with an apparent injury, which the team’s Twitter later called a right forearm strain.

Buchholz exits the game mid at-bat with #Phillies trainer. Signaled to Rupp to come out to the mound after short-arming changeup in dirt. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 12, 2017

Buchholz was off to a rough start at Citizens Bank Park, as he allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings before leaving the game against the New York Mets.

That performance came after he allowed four earned runs and eight hits in five innings in his first start for the Phillies.

