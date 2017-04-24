Clippers Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 lead over the Utah Jazz in their first-round NBA playoff series on Friday and will look to push the Jazz to the brink of elimination with a win in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Clippers grabbed a 111-106 victory in Game 3 but lost power forward Blake Griffin in the process. Griffin will miss the remainder of the playoffs with a right big toe injury.

The Jazz, on the other hand, have been without center Rudy Gobert since the opening minute of Game 1, but the talented center could return for the critical Game 4 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Here’s how you can watch Clippers vs. Jazz online.

When: Sunday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

