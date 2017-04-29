Clippers vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The Los Angeles Clippers are in danger of suffering a first-round exit from the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Clippers find themselves in a 3-2 series deficit after dropping Game 5 of the best-of-seven series to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

The Jazz will look to take care of business at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Game 6 and advance to the second round for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Here’s how you can watch Clippers vs. Jazz online.

When: Friday, April 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

