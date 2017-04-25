Colin Cowherd Puts Foot Down On ‘Most Overrated’ NFL Player Of Last 20 Years

Share this:

Tweet







It’s safe to say Colin Cowherd isn’t as high on Adrian Peterson as most.

Although Peterson is widely considered one of the best running backs in NFL history, Cowherd believes the longtime Minnesota Vikings star is “the most overrated football player in the last 20 years.”

As Cowherd explained Tuesday, on the heels of Peterson joining the New Orleans Saints, the seven-time Pro Bowl pick is a dynamic talent, but neither him nor the Vikings has much to show for it beyond personal accolades. Peterson never has won a Super Bowl and owns just one playoff victory.

"[Adrian Peterson] is the most overrated football player in the last 20 years." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/20yJLvQX6D — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 25, 2017

This certainly is a strong take from Cowherd given Peterson’s reputation as a potential Hall of Famer. But he makes a rather convincing argument, especially when he notes Peterson’s issues with ball security over the years.