College Football Returns To Fenway Park In 2017 Fenway Gridiron Series

College football will return to Fenway Park this upcoming season in the Fenway Gridiron Series, which will feature New England’s premier college football programs.
Boston College, UConn, Brown, Dartmouth, UMass and Maine all will play at Fenway this November.
Coaches and captains from every team were at Fenway Park on Tuesday with Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy to talk about the Fenway Gridiron Series, which you can hear about in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.
Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
