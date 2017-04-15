Columbus Newspaper Won’t Make Sidney Crosby Crying Masks For Game 3

Share this:

Tweet







The Columbus Dispatch made the right decision Saturday to forego plans of making and distributing Sidney Crosby crying masks before Sunday’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game 3 at Nationwide Arena.

The Dispatch has canceled plans to distribute Sidney Crosby "crying" masks in Sunday's paper. #CBJ #Pens @DispatchAlerts — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 15, 2017

@DispatchAlerts editor Alan Miller: "We heard the response and we are not going to print it. We appreciate the input from hockey fans." — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 15, 2017

Opposing fans love to mock Crosby, the Penguins’ captain and best player, for his complaining to referees (even if he doesn’t do it as much as people think). But it looks like they won’t have any help from the Columbus Dispatch on Sunday.

Giving Crosby any extra motivation doesn’t seem wise, especially with Pittsburgh holding a 2-0 series lead. Crosby actually has been the series’ top performer with three points in two games.

You can take a look at the mask that the Columbus Dispatch was planning on making here.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images