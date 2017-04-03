Concessions At The Masters Are Ridiculously Cheap, Unlike Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







That time of the year finally has arrived.

The 2017 Masters will get underway Thursday, and Augusta National prides itself on many things — tradition, exclusivity and low-priced food — being among them.

Billy Payne and Co. want to treat patrons of the Masters to a one-of-a-kind experience and that includes a menu full of cheap and delectable food.

This is, of course, in stark contrast to the prices at the premier sporting event in the world — Super Bowl LI.

For the price of a bucket of popcorn at the Super Bowl, you could get a host of mouthwatering items at Augusta National.

We’d recommend grabbing at least a couple of pimento cheese sandwiches to go along with these special edition shoes.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images