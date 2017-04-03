Concessions At The Masters Are Ridiculously Cheap, Unlike Super Bowl LI

That time of the year finally has arrived.
The 2017 Masters will get underway Thursday, and Augusta National prides itself on many things — tradition, exclusivity and low-priced food — being among them.
Billy Payne and Co. want to treat patrons of the Masters to a one-of-a-kind experience and that includes a menu full of cheap and delectable food.
This is, of course, in stark contrast to the prices at the premier sporting event in the world — Super Bowl LI.
For the price of a bucket of popcorn at the Super Bowl, you could get a host of mouthwatering items at Augusta National.
We’d recommend grabbing at least a couple of pimento cheese sandwiches to go along with these special edition shoes.
Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images
