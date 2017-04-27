Conor McGregor Claims Boxers Would Get ‘Dismantled And Killed’ In Real Fight

You can say a lot about Conor McGregor, but you can’t say he doesn’t lack confidence.
The UFC superstar shared an Instagram video Wednesday of himself training, presumably for a possible super fight with Floyd Mayweather. The video featured a lengthy caption in which “The Notorious” ripped boxers to shreds, claiming single-disciplined fighters would be “dismantled and killed” in a real fight.
Myself and @sbgcharlestown have been working together on unrestricted, unarmed fighting, since we are kids. Not much will change when I fight under the famed, yet very limited, Queensbury rules. No disrespect to single discipline fighters, from boxing to kicking to grappling, just know that understanding one style of fighting is simply not enough. You are lying to yourself. You are easily dismantled in a true fight. A fight with no rules to protect you. In a straight fight, you do not possess enough tools to keep you alive. You will be dismantled and killed. Like the late, great Bruce Lee once said: "When you are talking about fighting, as it is, with no rules, well then baby, you'd better train every part of your body"
If the McGregor-Mayweather bout were to take place, it’s expected to be a boxing match. Though boxing is one of McGregor’s strong suits, it still would be a totally different sport than what he’s used to.
Still, we imagine McGregor would enter a boxing ring as confident as ever if he does end up fighting “Money” Mayweather.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP