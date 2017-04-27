Conor McGregor Claims Boxers Would Get ‘Dismantled And Killed’ In Real Fight

Share this:

You can say a lot about Conor McGregor, but you can’t say he doesn’t lack confidence.

The UFC superstar shared an Instagram video Wednesday of himself training, presumably for a possible super fight with Floyd Mayweather. The video featured a lengthy caption in which “The Notorious” ripped boxers to shreds, claiming single-disciplined fighters would be “dismantled and killed” in a real fight.

If the McGregor-Mayweather bout were to take place, it’s expected to be a boxing match. Though boxing is one of McGregor’s strong suits, it still would be a totally different sport than what he’s used to.

Still, we imagine McGregor would enter a boxing ring as confident as ever if he does end up fighting “Money” Mayweather.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images