Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Fight ‘Not Even Close,’ Dana White Says

You know that expression about counting chickens before they hatch? Well, it might apply here.

The widespread assumption is that a superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., which once seemed like a long shot, is inevitable, as both fighters have expressed a desire to make it happen. Even UFC president Dana White, who once said he had a better chance of being Tom Brady’s backup, now is on-board with the idea and optimistic the fight will happen.

But nothing is official. And while there’s a chance — perhaps a very good one — that McGregor and Mayweather ultimately will throw down, White explained Monday to TMZ Sports that a deal is “not even close” to being reached.

We’ve seen before that things can change in a hurry in the combat sports industry, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a boxing match between McGregor and Mayweather becomes official in due time. Clearly, there still are things — however big or small — to work out, though.

So don’t count those chickens just yet. Keep the eggs on standby instead.