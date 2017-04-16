Costly Mistakes From Veterans Plague Bruins In OT Loss To Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins squandered a golden opportunity Saturday afternoon at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Bruins held a two-goal third-period lead over the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, but the Senators mounted a furious comeback en route to an overtime victory.

Despite having a roster that features several young players, it was actually a few of the veterans who committed costly mistakes in Saturday’s loss. Most notably, Zdeno Chara’s delay-of-game penalty in the waning moments of the final frame.

