Could Drew Pomeranz Make First Start This Week After ‘Encouraging’ Rehab Outing?

The Boston Red Sox’s rotation might not be in such bad shape after all.

Before Opening Day, the Red Sox announced Drew Pomeranz would start the season on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm flexor strain, becoming the second starting pitcher to get injured after David Price was shut down with a similar injury in spring training.

But Pomeranz never stopped throwing, and the Red Sox were happy with what they saw from the left-hander in a minor league game in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday during Boston’s 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pomeranz pitched six innings and threw 88 pitches.

“There was an uptick in overall stuff, so it was a very encouraging day for him,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said after Monday’s game at Fenway Park, per WEEI.com’s Ryan Hannable. “We have yet to discuss what the next step is. For what he set out to do work wise, he was able to accomplish that.”

The 28-year-old’s DL designation is retroactive to March 30, so he’ll be eligible to return to the team for what would be his first scheduled start April 9 against the Detroit Tigers. And based on Farrell’s comments, it sounds as though there’s a decent chance of that happening.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images