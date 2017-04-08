Cowboys’ Jason Witten Pens Heartfelt Letter To Former QB Tony Romo

Share this:

Tony Romo and Jason Witten served as one of the best quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL for nearly a decade.

The two were a force to be reckoned with and were a staple of the Dallas Cowboys offense season after season.

This tandem recently came to an end, though, as Romo decided to hang up his cleats in favor of the broadcast booth, where he’ll be teaming up with Jim Nantz at CBS.

As a tribute to his former signal caller, Witten penned a lengthy letter sharing fond memories shared between he and Romo, among other things.

Witten shared the letter on his Twitter page Saturday.

While Romo has called it quits on his football career, the end doesn’t appear to be in sight for Witten. The veteran tight end recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Cowboys, who he has played for since 2003.

