Craig Kimbrel Picks Up Third Save In Three Days In Monday’s Win Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox picked up their third consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with a 4-3 victory at Fenway Park.

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel made quite the impact in the series against the Rays, as Monday’s win marked his third save in three days.

Kimbrel has converted on all six save opportunities so far this season, with his only earned run coming in a non-save situation.

