NESN Sports Today

Craig Kimbrel Picks Up Third Save In Three Days In Monday’s Win Vs. Rays

by on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 11:55PM
2,230

The Boston Red Sox picked up their third consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with a 4-3 victory at Fenway Park.

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel made quite the impact in the series against the Rays, as Monday’s win marked his third save in three days.

Kimbrel has converted on all six save opportunities so far this season, with his only earned run coming in a non-save situation.

For more on Kimbrel, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN