Craig Kimbrel’s Return To Dominance Stabilizing Red Sox’s Upstart Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been very good of late, and it’s no coincidence the unit’s most important piece — closer Craig Kimbrel — has helped stabilize Boston’s corps of relievers.

Kimbrel recorded his fifth save in as many chances Sunday and has allowed just one hit with four strikeouts in his last three appearances. His success, as pointed out by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on “Red Sox Gameday Live,” has been in large part to the rediscovery of his curveball.

As Kimbrel — who’s yet to blow a save at Fenway Park in his career — has stabilized, so too has the Boston bullpen, which hasn’t allowed a run over the last 6 2/3 innings and is third in the big leagues in batting average against.

Hear more about Kimbrel from Speier, Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images