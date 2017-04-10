Crystal Palace Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

The eyes of the soccer world will focus on London, as Crystal Palace and Arsenal close out game-week 32 of the Premier League season.

Arsenal will make the short trip to South London on Monday to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Sixth-place Arsenal must win in order to keep pace with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Crystal Palace sits 16th in the Premier League standings and is locked in a relegation battle.

Managers Arsene Wenger and Sam Allardyce also are set to meet again. They’ve been two of the Premier League’s iconic managers in recent years, but the Arsenal boss has had the edge on the field.

15 – Sam Allardyce has lost 15 PL games vs Arsene Wenger, the most defeats he has against any manager in the competition (W4 D7). Scourge. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2017

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace online.

When: Monday, April 10, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images