Cubs’ Championship Rings Include 108 Diamonds, Mark World Series Drought

The Chicago Cubs will dispense diamonds as if they’re celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The championship rings the Cubs will receive Wednesday commemorate their 2016 World Series title and the century-plus of waiting that preceded it, with each piece of jewelry containing 108 diamonds, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney and the Chicago Tribune’s Mark Gonzales.

The Cubs will raise their championship banner on Monday night at Wrigley Field before their home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Chicago will prolong its World Series party by holding the holding the ring ceremony Wednesday before they face the Dodgers again.

Since the Cubs might not repeat as World Series champions, they probably should milk every bit the adulation for last season’s triumph. After all, they’re paying more than enough in diamonds to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images