Cubs Finally Raise World Series Banner After Weather Delays Celebration

The Chicago Cubs already had to wait 108 years to win another World Series, so what’s a few extra hours before lifting the 2016 championship banner high above Wrigley Field?

The Cubs’ celebration of their historic championship run was delayed Monday night due to weather, but the fans and players eventually got to see the moment they all had been waiting for once the rain let up.

And it certainly was an incredible scene prior to Chicago’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Your defending World Series champs. pic.twitter.com/hJLAqlG32S — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 11, 2017

View from the top. pic.twitter.com/WCm0VEOQpB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 11, 2017

Nice try, Mother Nature. Nothing could dampen the spirits of Cubs fans Monday night.

