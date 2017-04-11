Cubs Show David Ross’ DWTS Routine At Wrigley Field Before Banner Ceremony

The Chicago Cubs are ensuring David Ross still feels the Windy City’s love.
Chicago kept fans abreast of the retired catcher’s progress on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday night when the club showed his routine on the Wrigley Field video board just minutes before their 2016 World Series banner-raising ceremony and home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Earlier in the day, Ross asked the Cubs to support his dancing efforts in the event of a rain delay. The weather and team cooperated.
Ross’ performance riveted Cubs players and the 41,000 in attendance.
The Cubs’ gesture moved Ross, who then watched his former teammates celebrate last season’s title with their fans.
Ross and dance partner Lindsay Arnold survived elimination and advanced to the next round. And the Cubs also showed they’re still living charmed lives, dramatically beating the Dodgers 3-2 on Anthony Rizzo’s walk-off hit.
