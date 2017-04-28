Hear Dabo Swinney’s Message To NFL Teams Who Might Draft Deshaun Watson

NFL teams that need a quarterback, Dabo Swinney has a message for you.
The Clemson coach was on the red carpet ahead of Thursday’s first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia, and he delivered a late pitch for former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson, a potential first-round pick.
“If you need a quarterback and you pass on him, you’re going to regret that one in a couple years,” Swinney told NESN.com’s Courtney Cox. “This guys is not just going to make your offense better, he’s going to make the community better, he’s going to make the defense better, he’s going to make the coaches better human beings, he’s going to make free agency better. He is just going to turn the whole program around and take them probably to places they haven’t been in a long time. …
“We hadn’t been to a championship in 35 years, and Deshaun Watson comes along, and we’ve been to two in a row and won one of them. That’s the impact of Deshaun Watson. I can’t overstate that enough.”
But the Chicago Bears didn’t listen, as they traded up to the No. 2 spot and drafted North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ahead of Watson.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP