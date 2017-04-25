Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire At End of 2017, Issues Surprise Announcement

Share this:

Eight races in to a disappointing NASCAR season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Tuesday announced that the 2017 campaign will be his last.

The winner of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award a record 14 years running, Earnhardt, 42, broke the news to his Hendrick Motorsports teammates in the morning, shortly before HMS made the announcement publicly on its website. Just a day earlier, Earnhardt had been forced out of a race at Bristol due to an oil system failure, ultimately finishing the race 38th out of 40 cars in the field.

He sits 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, with 134 points and zero wins in 2017.

Even with Earnhardt’s struggles this season and after missing the final 18 races of 2016 due to concussion symptoms, the timing of the announcement was a shock. Earnhardt has repeatedly told reporters that he feels healthy, and talked generally with the media Monday about his car’s performance, making no hint that retirement was on his mind.

In all, Earnhardt, son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., will have spent 18 full-time seasons at the Cup level, starting more than 600 races. He has posted 26 career victories and qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs eight times, but has never won a championship.

Earnhardt’s retirement marks the third major departure of a NASCAR star from full-time racing in the last three years, after Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart called it quits in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

