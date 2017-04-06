Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Can’t Wrap’ Brain Around Driving Eagles-Themed Car

Share this:

Tweet







Dale Earnhardt Jr. is guilty of what some Washington Redskins fans might view as treason, but at least he appears remorseful.

Earnhardt, a diehard Redskins fan, will be driving a Philadelphia Eagles-themed No. 88 Chevrolet in the Pocono 400 on June 11. A picture of the car was tweeted Wednesday by Axalta, one of Earnhardt’s secondary sponsors for the 2017 NASCAR season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, though, appears to be having a difficult time coming to grips with having to represent the Redskins’ bitter NFC East rival. In a Periscope video tweeted Wednesday, Earnhardt confirmed the No. 88’s new paint scheme, and attempted to empathize with some of his fans.

Our lunch went well, Dale. Hope yours did as well.

In case you haven’t seen what all the fuss is about, here’s a picture of the car Earnhardt will be driving during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway:

Between this and his new cycling attire, Earnhardt appears to be dealing with a bit of an identity crisis. Moreover, in addition to drawing the ire of Redskins faithful, Earnhardt hasn’t exactly been playing nice with some of his good friends.

Winning, however, often can make people forget about all the extra nonsense. The problem, though, is Earnhardt hasn’t come close to victory lane for a long time.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images