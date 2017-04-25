Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Location Of His Chevrolet Dealership Wrong

Share this:

Tweet







Announcing retirement is an emotional experience for any professional athlete, something Dale Earnhardt Jr. now can relate too. So, it’s understandable if the Hendrick Motorsports driver isn’t thinking very clearly.

Earnhardt, who on Tuesday announced he’ll retire from NASCAR after the 2017 season, talked about his decision during a joint press conference with HRM owner Rick Hendrick. At one point, when talking about his business endeavors outside of NASCAR, Earnhardt actually forgot the location of his own Florida-based Chevrolet dealership.

“Only Chevy dealership in all of Jacksonville,” Earnhardt said during the press conference.

“It’s in Tallahassee,” Hendrick quickly said in response.

Given that Tallahasse, Fla., and Jacksonville, Fla. are separated by under 200 miles, we suppose the mistake can be forgiven. Still, spending time at family dealerships has been a big part of Earnhardt’s life, so he clearly knows better.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images