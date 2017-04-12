Dana White Makes Prediction On Ronda Rousey’s Potential UFC Comeback

Share this:

Tweet







There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of several UFC fighters.

Will the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather actually take place? When will Jon Jones make his return to the octagon? Who will be Nate Diaz’s next opponent?

Another fighter whose UFC future remains very much uncertain is Ronda Rousey. After staking claim as the most dominant fighter in the women’s division, Rousey suffered consecutive embarrassing defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

As a result of the fashion in which she lost, many presumed Rousey’s UFC career as over. Not to mention, she’s expressed in doing more television work and appears to have an open invitation to the WWE judging from comments made by Stephanie McMahon.

If that’s not enough, Dana White’s comments after UFC 210 certainly doesn’t spark much hope of a possible Rousey return to UFC.

“Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks,” White told reporters, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “She has not said anything to me about a comeback.

“If I had to guess, I would guess that she would not come back.”

While Rousey most likely will remain in the national spotlight, it’s starting to look like it will be for a new platform and not in the octagon.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images