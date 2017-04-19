Dana White Projects Massive Payouts For McGregor Vs. Mayweather Fight

Share this:

If Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather were to actually fight, we wouldn’t really know what to expect.

Given McGregor’s MMA background and Mayweather’s boxing experience, a bout between two fighters from vastly different sports would be interesting.

But while we don’t know what would be produced in the ring, we do know that if the super fight were to take place, both men would break the bank in a major way.

UFC president Dana White gave his projected payouts for the fight during an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Wednesday, and it’s safe to say both fighters’ wallets would get significantly larger.

“It depends on how much the fight sells,” White told Cowherd, as transcribed by MMA Fighting. “And if the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 (million) and Conor makes $75 (million).”

The McGregor vs. Mayweather dream fight has been rumored for quite some time, but no real action has been taken to get the ball rolling.

But with that kind of payday hanging in the balance, you’d think they’d be more proactive in working out the logistics.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images