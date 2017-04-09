Daniel Cormier Or Conor McGregor: Which Fighter Is Better Pound-For-Pound?

Share this:

Daniel Cormier doesn’t always get the love he deserves from fans, but his victory at UFC 210 on Saturday night against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson may have pushed him ahead of Conor McGregor in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

For one, Cormier has only lost once in his career and that was to Jon Jones. And despite winning two belts in two different divisions, McGregor has never defended a belt, even though some may argue that if he wasn’t pursuing a Floyd Mayweather fight, he wouldn’t have a tough time doing so.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discuss this and more in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman and Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images