Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones ‘You Have Always Done Steroids’ Amid Twitter Beef

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones never waste an opportunity to rip each other.

The rivalry between Cormier and Jones is well-documented, with the former often taking aim at the latter for the one-year suspension Jones currently is serving for testing positive for two banned anti-estrogen agents ahead of UFC 200. So, when Jones fired back at Cormier over the weekend for a tweet sent out two days prior, Cormier wasted no time throwing a verbal counterpunch.

@dc_mma do you really think I took steroids or is that just another thing you tell yourself to sleep better after I made u forever my bitch — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 15, 2017

U hid from usada bruh. Yes u did steroids. You have always done steroids. U tried to cheat me. So shut ur bum ass up. https://t.co/KFfVvd7feA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 15, 2017

Cormier’s one and only loss came to Jones at UFC 182 in January 2015. Jones subsequently was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship, and Cormier took home the vacated title in his next fight against Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 in May 2015.

Cormier has won four consecutive fights, which include two successful title defenses (his win over Anderson Silva at UFC 200 was a non-title bout, running his overall record to 19-1. He clearly would like to avenge his loss to Jones, though, and a fight between the two seems inevitable once Jones is eligible to return to the octagon in July.

