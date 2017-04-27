Daniil Kvyat Trolls Sebastian Vettel With ‘Torpedo’ Helmet For F1 Russian GP

Share this:

Tweet







Daniil Kvyat and Sebastian Vettel had a brief two-race-long rivalry during the 2016 Formula One season that culminated with the drivers colliding twice during the Russian Grand Prix. Now, one year on from the incident that led to his demotion to Scuderia Toro Rosso, Kvyat clearly has put the incident behind him — literally.

The Russian-born driver revealed a new helmet design ahead of his home race Sunday at the Sochi Autodrom, featuring a cartoon on the back that shows Kvyat riding a torpedo.

The image is a subtle jab at Vettel who claimed Kvyat came in up the inside of him “like a torpedo” at the start of last year’s Chinese Grand Prix, causing the German driver to crash into his Scuderia Ferrari teammate, Kimi Raikkonen.

Kyat’s caricature is very similar to the style of animation used in a fairly popular online mini series, “Mini Drivers,” which hilariously recaps every Grand Prix. Though even the show’s creators didn’t think to give Kvyat a torpedo instead of an F1 car during their recap of the 2016 race in China.

Considering Toro Rosso’s pace isn’t close to Ferrari’s, it’s unlikely we’ll see these two duke it out on track in Russia on Sunday, suggesting Kvyat successfully got the last word.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool