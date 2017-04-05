Dave Dombrowski Talks Chris Sale’s Debut, Upcoming 2017 Season For Red Sox

Share this:

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will make his much anticipated debut on Wednesday night when the Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park in game two.

Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch” to talk about Sale’s Red Sox debut, 2017 expectations and more.

To hear more from Dombrowski check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

