Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Pastrnak’s Game 3-Tying Goal Vs. Senators Was An Absolute Rocket

by on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 9:15PM
2,596

The Boston Bruins stormed back from a three-goal deficit in Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night before ultimately losing 4-3 in overtime.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak evened the score at 3 with an absolute rocket of a one-timer for a power-play goal. It came on a designed play to get Pastrnak the puck, and the Bruins were successful on their second attempt after Charlie McAvoy’s pass was too hard for his teammate to handle the first time.

To see Pastrnak’s tying goal from Game 3, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video in the player above.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN