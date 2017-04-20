David Pastrnak’s Game 3-Tying Goal Vs. Senators Was An Absolute Rocket

Share this:

The Boston Bruins stormed back from a three-goal deficit in Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night before ultimately losing 4-3 in overtime.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak evened the score at 3 with an absolute rocket of a one-timer for a power-play goal. It came on a designed play to get Pastrnak the puck, and the Bruins were successful on their second attempt after Charlie McAvoy’s pass was too hard for his teammate to handle the first time.

To see Pastrnak’s tying goal from Game 3, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video in the player above.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images