David Price Throws First Bullpen Since Injury Before Red Sox-Tigers Series Finale

David Price took his first step toward returning to the mound.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher threw a 20-pitch bullpen ahead of the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday for the first time since injuring his elbow. The last time Price threw off a mound was Feb. 28 in a simulated game.

“I wanted to have a productive day today but I want to feel good tomorrow,” Price said, per MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey. “It’s kind of like spring training all over again.”

And as Red Sox manager John Farrell described it, it basically will be like the preseason all over again for Price.

“We’ll take a progression similar to spring training getting in front of some hitters in a simulated session that would be with us before he’d go out anywhere,” Farrell said. “While we have some tentative plans for that progression, we’re probably responding or addressing this as David responds to the work sessions. Thus far, it’s been good.”

Price will have to throw more bullpens before seeing live batters, and McCaffrey reported his next one will be Wednesday, with the Red Sox wanting him to throw some breaking balls. Considering Price also will have to make a few rehab starts, it sounds as though it’d be unlikely to see the left-hander before the end of May.

