David Ross Shares Heartfelt Message To Jon Lester Before Cubs’ Ring Ceremony

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross penned a touching tribute to teammate Jon Lester prior to the Cubs’ World Series ring ceremony Wednesday.

Ross posted a photo on his Instagram with a caption thanking his battery mate for the past four seasons for helping him win two World Series titles.

Ross and Lester first paired up when the catcher signed with the Boston Red Sox before the club’s 2013 World Series-winning season.

Both players signed with the Cubs following the 2014 season and their relationship culminated during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series when both Ross and Lester played a pivotal role in bringing Chicago its first championship in 108 years.

And while Lester had some strong words about this particular piece of jewelry, we bet his feelings about his former battery mate undoubtedly are stronger.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images