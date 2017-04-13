David Ross Shares Heartfelt Message To Jon Lester Before Cubs’ Ring Ceremony

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross penned a touching tribute to teammate Jon Lester prior to the Cubs’ World Series ring ceremony Wednesday.
Ross posted a photo on his Instagram with a caption thanking his battery mate for the past four seasons for helping him win two World Series titles.
@jlester34 I've been privileged to call you a teammate, friend and family. You made this journey epic and wrote this backup catcher’s storybook ending. Thank you for being my strongest critic and my most loyal defender. You pushed me to new heights. You instilled toughness and a will to win. Lefthander, it has been my sincerest honor to be stuck with you every 5 days. Thank you for bringing me to Chicago, for the 2 World Series Rings and for catching my first pitch tonight. But don’t think I won’t be shaking you off!
Ross and Lester first paired up when the catcher signed with the Boston Red Sox before the club’s 2013 World Series-winning season.
Both players signed with the Cubs following the 2014 season and their relationship culminated during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series when both Ross and Lester played a pivotal role in bringing Chicago its first championship in 108 years.
And while Lester had some strong words about this particular piece of jewelry, we bet his feelings about his former battery mate undoubtedly are stronger.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
