David Ross Shows Risqué Side In ‘Magic Mike’-Inspired Dance On ‘DWTS’

Get ready to see David Ross like you’ve never seen him before.

The former backup catcher, who won World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, is one of the athletes on the current season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and he’s already showed off some pretty smooth moves. The 40-year-old started the competition off by quickstepping to “Go Cubs Go” in Week 1, but he really turned up the heat Monday.

Week 3 of the show was “Vegas Night,” and Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold were tasked with performing a jazz dance. They went with a “Magic Mike”-themed number set to 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” and it was … something else.

We’re not really sure how to process all that, but we think Cubs first baseman and Ross’ former teammate Anthony Rizzo summed it up pretty well.

The judges evidently weren’t horrified, though, as Ross and Arnold received eights across the board.